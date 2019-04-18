Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared victory on Thursday in the race to lead the world's third-largest democracy, saying unofficial results showed his ticket had got 54 percent of the popular vote in Wednesday's election.

Widodo ran with Ma'ruf Amin against former military general Prabowo Subianto, who secured 45 percent of votes, according to unofficial "quick counts" of sample votes by private pollsters.

"We must wait for the official result. But 12 pollsters have given clear results...we convey that the Jokowi-Maruf ticket got 54.5 percent of the vote while Prabowo got 45.5 percent," Widodo told a news conference in south Jakarta.

Prabowo has also claimed victory, citing internal polls as showing he won 62 percent of the vote.

Widodo urges unity

On Wednesday, Widodo said that "quick counts" indicated he had regained the presidency but called on his supporters to wait for the election commission to announce official results.

Widodo is set to win the popular vote and is leading challenger Prabowo Subianto by between 7.5 and 11.6 percentage points, according to unofficial "quick counts" of a sample of votes by six pollsters.

"Indications from exit polls and quick counts, we have seen all, but we must be patient and wait for the KPU's (election commission's) official tabulation," he told a news conference, during which he said the elections had been "honest and fair."

"Let's all reunite as brothers and sisters, after the legislative and presidential election," he said.

Official results from the election commission are expected in May.

Indonesians voted in one of the world's biggest one-day elections in a race to lead the world's most populous Muslim country.

More than 190 million Indonesians cast a ballot as polls opened shortly after 2200 GMT (7 am Tuesday local time) in restive Papua.

The vote ended at 0600 GMT (1 pm) in Sumatra at the other end of the volcano-dotted archipelago.

A record 245,000 candidates are running for public office in the world's third-biggest democracy, from the presidency and parliamentary seats to local positions.

