Ankara expects the Trump administration to extend an existing sanctions waiver that is set to expire early in May to allow Turkey to continue importing Iranian oil, Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

The Trump administration reimposed oil sanctions on Iran in November following Trump's decision to unilaterally pull the US out of a landmark 2015 nuclear pact that world powers struck with Iran.

Along with sanctions, Washington has also granted waivers to eight economies that had reduced their purchases of Iranian oil, allowing them to continue buying it without incurring sanctions for six more months. They were China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Kalin said Turkey has already reduced its purchases of Iranian oil, without providing a level. Ankara has conveyed its message that its waiver should be extended, Kalin said.

"We made it clear that only we'd like to continue buying oil from Iran but also Iran is a neighbouring country ... People should not expect Turkey to turn its back on Iran just like that," he said.

Turkey did not support US sanctions policy on Iran and did not think it would yield the desired result, Kalin said.

S-400 technical committee still on table

Turkey's proposal to form a committee to examine technical concerns about its procurement of an advanced Russian missile defence system is still under consideration, its presidential spokesman said Tuesday.

"And our proposal to establish this technical committee under the NATO umbrella is still on the table. We are waiting to hear from our US colleagues and from NATO," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters at the Turkish embassy.

"Because we wouldn’t want to have our F-35 program jeopardised in any way by the S-400 or any other system."

Tensions between the US and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile system that Washington said will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and which could trigger congressional sanctions.

The US already suspended deliveries of parts and services related to Turkey's receipt of the multi-million dollar fighter jets.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defence system from the US with no success, Ankara decided in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400 system.

US officials advised Turkey to buy the US Patriot missile system rather than the S-400s from Moscow, arguing that the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge.