Like so many other European countries, the Balkan state of Serbia is proudly waving the flag of neo-nationalism and what makes the rise of the movement there so concerning to human rights activists is that their role models are convicted war criminals.

The movement celebrates men like Ratko Mladic. He was the Bosnian Serb army leader during the 1990s Balkans war and was convicted of orchestrating the Srebrenica genocide.

Activists say glorifying these historical atrocities has led other far-right radicals to see Serbia as an extreme nationalist success story.