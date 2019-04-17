WORLD
Rise of far-right in Serbia
International white supremacist groups openly hold conferences and meetings in the Balkan state and it's now a favoured backdrop for their propaganda videos but far-right political leaders in Serbia reject the suggestion that they inspire violence.
Demonstrators attend a protest against Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, in front of the Parliament Building in central Belgrade, Serbia, April 13, 2019. / Reuters
April 17, 2019

Like so many other European countries, the Balkan state of Serbia is proudly waving the flag of neo-nationalism and what makes the rise of the movement there so concerning to human rights activists is that their role models are convicted war criminals.

The movement celebrates men like Ratko Mladic. He was the Bosnian Serb army leader during the 1990s Balkans war and was convicted of orchestrating the Srebrenica genocide.

Activists say glorifying these historical atrocities has led other far-right radicals to see Serbia as an extreme nationalist success story.

The country has become one of the go-to locations for white supremacists to host meetings and film their online propaganda.

TRT World’s Melinda Nucifora reports on how Serbia's far-right message has spread far beyond the Balkans.

SOURCE:TRT World
