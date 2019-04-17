Torrential rains followed by flash floods have killed at least 91 people in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, officials and local media said on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms in northern, central and western Indian states late on Tuesday have killed at least 47 people, local media reported.

The most affected state was Madhya Pradesh from where 16 deaths were reported, Chief Minister Kamal Nath confirmed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains.

"Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

Death and damages in Pakistan

In neighbouring Pakistan, rains followed by flash floods have killed 39 and injured dozens in the last two days, officials and local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, a state-run agency that coordinates between different relief and rescue organisations, most of the deaths have been reported from northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and southwestern Balochistan provinces.

Also, some 80 houses have been completely or partially damaged in the two provinces, the authority said.

Heavy rains caused flash floods in parts of KP and Balochistan forcing hundreds of residents to move to safer places, while several cities of northeastern Punjab province also received heavy downpour, local broadcaster Geo News reported.