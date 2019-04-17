An Israeli court has backed the state’s decision to deport Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), on the grounds that he supported the international boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement.

Shakir’s work permit was revoked by the Israeli government in May 2018 after Israel’s Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy Ministry compiled a dossier on his ‘boycott-promoting activities’.

Shakir said the decision by the court was “shocking” and part of a wider campaign to stifle criticism of the country over its illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

“When Israeli government originally ordered me to deport over my peaceful advocacy, it was disappointing. But it was a larger pattern that included denying entry of other international rights activists and squeezing Israeli right defenders accusing them slander, discrediting state and army,” he said.

Israel is also “subjecting Palestinian rights defenders to criminal charges and arrest”, he added.

Shakir, an American citizen, was the group’s director in the region.

The decision will be welcomed by Israel’s hardline Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had upped the ante against human rights groups ahead of his general election win last week.

Under a controversial 2017 law, Israel banned the entry of BDS activists into Israel. According to Israeli law, if an individual promotes any kind of boycott against the Israeli government and its illegal settlements, he or she can be subjected to deportation from the country.

HRW has recommended that companies like Airbnb and Booking.com cease their operations in the illegal West Bank settlements.

The rights group has challenged both the government’s decision to revoke Shakir’s work permit and the constitutional legality of the 2017 law. But Israeli courts have refused to hear the objections, signalling their support for Netanyahu’s hardline tactics against human rights groups.