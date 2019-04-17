The demolition of 500 Palestinian houses began on Wednesday after the Israeli Supreme Court court rejected an appeal submitted by Palestinians, allowing the municipality to flatten an entire neighbourhood, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

The court reportedly rejected the appeal saying the families lacked required the permits, ignoring the fact that the Jerusalem Municipality largely refuses them essential permits.

In East Jerusalem and West Bank, which Israeli state recognises as 'Area C', Palestinians are required to obtain a permit for any kind of construction, which residents and rights groups say are near-impossible to obtain for Palestinians.

Rejecting the appeal earlier this week, Justice Yosef Elron said it doesn't matter whether the Jerusalem municipality refused the grant permits to Palestinians or subjected them to discrimination.

The residency of over 14,500 Palestinians was revoked in 1967 Arab-Israeli war, when Israel occupied Palestine's West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities have been increasingly demolishing Palestinians’ properties and replacing them with settler buildings.