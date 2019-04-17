TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's first lady wins ‘changemaker' award
Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkey's President Erdogan, was chosen by the World Humanitarian Forum for her inspiring work and humanitarian efforts.
Turkey's first lady wins ‘changemaker' award
Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan (C) receives the "Changemaker" award by the World Humanitarian Forum in London, United Kingdom. April 17, 2019. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
April 17, 2019

The World Humanitarian Forum, which brings together leading philanthropists and non-governmental organisations, honoured Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan with the "Changemaker" award on Wednesday at an event in London. 

The first lady said she was receiving the award “on behalf of the generous Turkish people, whose hearts ache with a crying child, who see strangers as guests from God.”

The form this year is hosting "dignitaries and game changers in the development sector," the website said. 

RECOMMENDED

Both Erdogan and Cherie Blair addressed the event. 

"I am very pleased to have the First Lady of Turkey and Cherie Blair join us at the Forum. First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan has played a key role in helping women and refugees, especially offering shelter to over 3.5 million who had to flee Syria," said World Humanitarian Forum CEO Feraye Ozfescioglu.

"Meanwhile, with her foundation, Cherie Blair has worked across 100 countries for over 10 years on women’s empowerment in low and middle-income countries.” 

The award recognises inspiring personalities from around the world. It is viewed as recognition of the work of charities and development agencies like the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent. Representatives of those agencies will also attend the forum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders