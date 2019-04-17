The World Humanitarian Forum, which brings together leading philanthropists and non-governmental organisations, honoured Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan with the "Changemaker" award on Wednesday at an event in London.

The first lady said she was receiving the award “on behalf of the generous Turkish people, whose hearts ache with a crying child, who see strangers as guests from God.”

The form this year is hosting "dignitaries and game changers in the development sector," the website said.