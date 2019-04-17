The UN Security Council on Thursday urged Yemen's government and Houthi rebels to pull back their forces from the key city of Hudaida "as soon as possible" in line with a ceasefire deal reached four months ago.

The council warned in a unanimous statement that it will "monitor the parties' compliance with the redeployment plans" as it awaits a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on whether the sides are upholding commitments.

The redeployment of forces was agreed in December under a ceasefire deal reached in Sweden that offered the best hope in years of moving toward an end to the war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.