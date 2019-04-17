WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN urges Yemen parties to pull back from Hudaida
The United Nations announced a deal on the two-stage pullback from Hudaida city and its ports in February, but the redeployment failed to materialise on the ground and the peace effort has since stalled.
UN urges Yemen parties to pull back from Hudaida
A member of Yemen's pro-government forces is pictured in front of the May 22 Hospital on the eastern outskirts of port city of Hudaida on November 15, 2018. / AFP
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
April 17, 2019

The UN Security Council on Thursday urged Yemen's government and Houthi rebels to pull back their forces from the key city of Hudaida "as soon as possible" in line with a ceasefire deal reached four months ago.

The council warned in a unanimous statement that it will "monitor the parties' compliance with the redeployment plans" as it awaits a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on whether the sides are upholding commitments.

The redeployment of forces was agreed in December under a ceasefire deal reached in Sweden that offered the best hope in years of moving toward an end to the war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

RECOMMENDED

The council expressed "grave concern" that four months on, the agreements have not been implemented, but there was no threat of sanctions against those who are blocking the peace effort.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths told the council on Monday that the government and rebels had agreed to the operational details of the first long-delayed pullback of forces from Hodeida.

The United Nations announced a deal on the two-stage pullback from Hodeida city and its ports in February, but the redeployment failed to materialise on the ground and the peace effort has since stalled.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders