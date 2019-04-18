Authorities poured security forces into India-administered Kashmir on Thursday as the disputed region took centre stage during the second round of India's enormous national election.

Tens of thousands of troops and police have been sent to the main city, Srinagar, which will be one of 97 constituencies across India to take part in Thursday's round of voting.

Separatists in India-administered Kashmir called for a boycott of the vote, which TRT World'sBaba Umar, who is in Srinagar, said is having the desired effect.

"Many people are boycotting the vote, heeding the call of pro-independence and separatist groups," Umar reported on Thursday.

He also reported that regional authorities had shut down the Internet across India-administered Kashmir.

Some 86 percent of the voters boycotted the election in Srinagar parliamentary constituency. Officials told TRT World the voter turnout was mere 14.1 in the constituency consisting of three provinces of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

There were small queues of voters in Ganderbal – a picturesque area of pine trees, streams and mustard fields – voting stations in Srinagar and some urban areas of Budgam looked deserted, Umar reported.

Kashmir is a flashpoint for India and Pakistan

Kashmir has surged into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign since a February bomb attack that killed 40 paramilitaries and brought India and Pakistan – both of whom administer part of disputed Kashmir – to the brink of war.

Since independence from Britain in 1947, Pakistan and India – both nuclear-armed nations – have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which is divided between the two but claimed by each in its entirety.

Most Kashmiris support rebel demands that their territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

The latest deployment comes in addition to 500,000 troops that India has stationed in the region since 1989 when the popular armed revolt broke against New Delhi's rule.

Authorities have shut many roads in Srinagar and urged residents to avoid some parts of the city. Extra armed troops were deployed along streets and the banks of the river Jhelum.

Clashes between anti-India protesters and Indian troops and police were reported in at least six places of Budgam province, Umar said.

More than 157 million of the 900 million electorate are eligible to cast ballots on the second of seven days of voting in the world's biggest election.

Modi has put national security at the centre of his campaign to secure a second five-year term. While seen as the favourite, he faces an increasingly tough challenge from opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi has gone on a relentless attack against the economic record of Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).