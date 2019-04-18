India is in the midst of general elections that will take place over seven phases. These elections will decide whether the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will come back to power or not.

In 2014, Modi raced to the top by promising change, development and “achhe din” (good days). This year, they seem to be singing a different tune.

The party seems to have gone back to what it is known best for during any election - consolidating ‘Hindu’ votes against the “enemies” and “outsiders”. The campaign for the current elections is being run on fear and hatred for the ‘other’, with the most common target being the Muslims.

When the senior-most leadership of the party makes derogatory remarks against a particular community, it becomes evident that it is well-planned and a targeted strategy.

Late last year, Amit Shah, the president of the BJP, went on a tirade against illegal immigrants in multiple rallies. At one of the events, he likened the immigrants to “termites” and said they are harming India’s future by infiltrating into the country. He also accused the “infiltrators” of taking away jobs and conspiring with terrorists to endanger national security.

Many reports suggested that Shah was primarily talking about Bangladeshi immigrants in the context of the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the north-eastern state of Assam. The NRC, simply stated, is a register containing the names of all “genuine” citizens of Assam. The most recent exercise of updating the list took place in 2017-2018, and the cut-off date was decided to be March 24, 1971, specifically to address the issue of immigrants from Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, while launching the election campaign in the eastern state of West Bengal, Shah attacked the state government by saying that it is fond of infiltrators.

“I want to assure all refugees living in Bengal - Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh - that they need not be afraid. We have brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to grant citizenship to every Hindu Bangladeshi,” he said.

Shah further added that those who have been persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh - whether they are Buddhist, Sikh or Christian will be granted citizenship under the Narendra Modi government. Shah repeated similar words in yet another rally in West Bengal earlier this month when he said that BJP would throw the Bangladeshi immigrants out after it comes to power for a second term.

It is not hard to notice the particular omission of the word ‘Muslims’ from Shah’s speech, who form 14.2 percent of the total population according to the 2011 Census. The community is also excluded from the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2006, which seeks to provide citizenship to migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who belong to Hindu, Jain, Parsi, Sikh, Buddhist or Christian communities. In a recent rally in Assam, Modi said he was committed to passing the bill once his party returns to power.

It is also not hard to draw comparisons between the vitriolic campaign that was run by Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election and what is happening in India right now. The demonisation of a particular community over imagined or half-baked concerns sets a dangerous precedent and attacks the very innate nature of our constitution which includes the word ‘secular’ in it.