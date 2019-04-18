A 600 square metre plot of land, formerly part of a landfill, some eight kilometres from Zarzis, in southern Tunisia, serves as an informal burial site. It is not like any other cemetery. The small piece of land provides an ad-hoc place for burial for the men, women and children drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while trying to reach Europe.

Passing through two red-brick pillars that mark the entrance to the cemetery, Chamseddine Marzoug recalled when he began working as a volunteer with the Red Crescent in the early 2000s. It was in 2005 that he and his fellow fishermen started finding migrants in the sea. They would be moved by the sight of bodies floating in water while they were going fishing.

While they were initially able to rescue a few people, they also came across more and more bodies washing onto the shores of Zarzis, which had to be buried in the town’s cemetery.

When a boat carrying 54 Syrians shipwrecked off the coast in 2011, some families started opposing the burying of migrants in the local cemetery. The authorities were forced to grant a separate piece of land for their burial.

That is how the former fisherman decided to build, in the best way he could, the ‘Cemetery of the Unknown’, the name displayed in six languages on a big sign that marks the graveyard area.

“I wanted to make sure the dead migrants we picked up at sea had a proper resting place where their relatives could one day come to find them”, Marzoug said.

With the help of a small group of volunteers, he carries out the burial in coordination with the Zarzis town council, the Civil Protection service, the National Guard and the Red Crescent.

Mongi Slim, head of the southern branch of the Tunisian Red Crescent (TRC), explained that due to lack of capacity on the municipality’s side volunteers help with transportation of the dead corpses as and when needed. He said that he often makes his own van available to take the corpses to the hospital for postmortems.

The TRC’s regional director praised the humanitarian initiative entirely led by the 52 -year-old man, saying: “Essentially it’s Chamseddine who has a hardened heart to handle such sensitive things. It’s not easy at all.”

Every time he finds a body washed up on the beach, he puts it in a body bag, delivers it to hospital for a medical report which is then transmitted to the public prosecutor who finally authorises the burial. Later, he cleans up the corpse and transports it to the graveyard. He does a job nobody wants to do.

His honourable task doesn’t stop there. He takes care of the site’s maintenance out of his own pocket. He goes there three times a week at least, watering flowers and small trees, planting, and removing weeds.

“I have become the family of these [dead] migrants who don’t have anyone”, he explained. “It’s a mission that God gave me.”

Walking across the cemetery for migrants, the increasingly crowded space has more than 400 unmarked graves, many of them dug one on top of another, with flowers and toys placed over them.

Most corpses are found without identification, and their identity cannot be established by the time the decomposed bodies surface.

Only one grave carries a headstone. It reads: Rose-Marie, Nigeria, 27-5-2017. A young Nigerian woman who was identified by survivors of the boat she was on that capsized off the coast of Zarzis two years ago.