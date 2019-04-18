SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, Pakistan — It took three days of back and forth, arguments and counter-arguments, and some persistent convincing to get the leaders of independent Taliban groups operating in various parts of Pakistan to gather under one platform. Some 11 years ago, on December 14 2007, they met somewhere in South Waziristan, in the tribal belt of Pakistan, and formed the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The TTP’s birth was a major turning point in the rise of organised insurgency and terrorism within Pakistan. It proved to be a lethal armed network.

Some of the deadliest attacks it claimed included the assassination of former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, a suicide attack on a military complex and the cold-blooded murder of over 150 school children in Peshawar. By mid-2008, the TTP virtually controlled all seven tribal agencies of the erstwhile tribal belt in Pakistan and expanded its influence to large swathes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, especially the Malakand division. The group also operated out of Karachi, Pakistan’s most populous city and its financial hub.

But in 2009, the Pakistan army launched a series of military crackdowns to dismantle the network and kill or capture its leaders. In May 2009, Operation Rah-e-Rast launched in the Swat valley; in June 2009, Operation Rah-e-Nijat in South Waziristan; in September 2013, the operation in Karachi; in June 2014, Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan; and then there were the various phases of Operation Khyber in Khyber agency between 2014 to 2017.

But according to security officials and experts, it is the operation in North Waziristan that has shattered the TTP’s network and affected the outfit’s activities from tribal areas to Karachi.

“The operation disrupted the Taliban militants’ control-and-command system by destroying their sanctuaries in North Waziristan, compelling them to flee the area,” Raja Umar Khattab, a Karachi-based counter terrorism police officer, told TRT World. “The TTP is now mainly headquartered in Afghanistan’s Kunar province and does not have a formal structure in Pakistan anymore.”

Statistics compiled by independent security think-tanks also suggest that successful crackdowns have resulted in a significant decline in terrorist attacks across Pakistan since 2013, showing the TTP has lost its capabilities to carry out terror attacks.

But along with the military’s actions on the ground, the US drone attacks helped significantly in eliminating the TTP central leadership – from Baitullah Mehsud to Maulana Fazullah - hiding in Pakistan’s tribal areas or its bordering provinces in Afghanistan. Fazlullah, the TTP chief, was killed in a drone operation on June 13 in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, close to the border. After his killing, Mufti Noor Wali, a leader of the outfit’s faction for Mehsud area, has been elevated to the central chief.

Wali, who also goes by Abu Mansoor Asim, is a religious scholar who was assigned to oversee the party promotion in the media, serving as a judge and managing the affairs of Karachi from Miramshah office in North Waziristan.