Since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, Turkey has opposed the Syrian regime’s brutal crackdown against opposition forces, who had been largely peaceful until regime leader Bashar al Assad’s bloody intervention.

But a civil war ensued and Iran and Russia joined forces on the side of the Assad regime, securing its survival.

Meanwhile, the country’s predominantly Kurdish-populated northeastern territories have been taken over by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which has become the backbone of the SDF, a US-backed militia alliance.

The PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and NATO, is responsible for a three-decade terror campaign against Ankara, leading to tens of thousands of deaths.

Ankara, which had friendly relations with Damascus before the war, has increasingly been disturbed by both the expansion of the YPG-led SDF militants across northern Syria, along its border, and the domination of Al Qaeda-type armed groups over larger opposition forces.

Both threats have increased the likelihood that Syria could be fragmented into separate parts, forcing Damascus and Ankara to find a consensus on the future of the country.

Despite many disagreements, after an eight-year war, both Damascus and Ankara appear to agree on one particular issue, which is the integrity of the country, urgently seeking to find a way to end the war and redevelop broken relations.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who held lengthy discussions with Assad and his top officials before his visit to Turkey, was recently in Ankara, presenting his ‘report’ to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his meetings with the Syrian regime.

“It’s difficult for both Turkey and Syria to speak each other in a direct fashion [at the moment]. Iran appears to be the country playing a mediation role between the two countries,” said Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of the Turkish national intelligence agency.

In order to keep the political situation under control, “developing ties with Syria is clearly an urgent need,” according to Ones.

The former top intelligence official believes that during the recent Zarif-Erdogan meeting, both sides discussed crucial issues ranging from establishing direct relations between Damascus and Ankara to the mechanisms of Turkey’s large Syrian refugee population and its return to Syria.

“They have probably discussed how to build the basis of direct relations,” Ones told TRT World.

Osman Bostan, a Turkish political analyst, believes that with the recent visit, Tehran wants to develop regional cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Syria to defend its interests across the Middle East.

He said that Iran is making a move on the Syrian chessboard to signal to Ankara that if it works with Iran in Syria, the reward could be the end of the YPG rule.

The YPG, which runs one-third of Syria, where most of the country’s oilfields and two biggest dams are located, is a headache for both Turkey and Syria. It seems that, more than anything else, the YPG question has been facilitating the rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus.

The federalism debate

Ones believes that Turkey wants to develop a common understanding with the Syrian regime over how to handle the YPG issue. The YPG has established ‘cantons’, or autonomous regions, across northern Syria, defending federalism for the country’s future.