The chilling execution of 14 people in Pakistan’s restive southwestern region has once again opened up the fault lines that have pitted hardcore Baloch nationalists against the state for years.

The men killed in the remote Ormara region of Balochistan province were taken off passenger buses travelling between strategically important Gwadar and the country’s largest city of Karachi.

Dozens of gunmen disguised as security officials intercepted the buses and picked out passengers after checking their identification cards, says Zafar Baloch, a local journalist working with The Express Tribune.

“We don’t know the exact identities of the victims. But some of them were government employees,” he told TRT World.

The incident took place in an isolated area dotted with hills which creates a difficult terrain.

“It bears the hallmark of similar attacks where insurgents have run back to the mountains after hitting a target,” Baloch says.

While the government has yet to identify the culprits, a group of ethnic Baloch separatists has claimed responsibility.

The Baloch separatists have in the past launched similar attacks on civilians who come to Balochistan from other parts of the country for work.

In 2015, separatists gunned down 20 labourers from other cities working on a government-funded dam.

Roots of the crisis

Resource-rich Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area but the least populated, has been gripped by an insurgency for more than 15 years.

Islamabad has had a testy relationship with Baloch nationalists who complain that locals haven't benefitted from the resources of the province.

For years, natural gas from Sui region in Balochistan fuelled power plants, factories and stoves in homes across Pakistan. But the federal government gave the province a miniscule share of the national budget.

Around 90 percent of the settlements in the province don’t have access to clean drinking water and people there earn less than the national average, according to 2017 study.