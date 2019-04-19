Turkey arrested two intelligence operatives in Istanbul on Monday who confessed to spying on Arab nationals on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

One of the two men arrived in Turkey in October 2018, days after Khashoggi was murdered inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, the official said, adding the other arrived to help his colleague with the workload.

"We are investigating whether the primary individual's arrival in Turkey was related to the Jamal Khashoggi murder," said the official, adding the person has been monitored for the past six months.

"It is possible that there was an attempt to collect information about Arabs, including political dissidents, living in Turkey."

They were taken to a court on Friday to face possible charges following four days of questioning, AP reported, citing a security official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

They were later remanded into police custody, Anadolu Agency reported, citing judicial sources.

The arrests were made as part of a counter-intelligence investigation. Turkish officials seized an encrypted computer located in a hidden compartment at what the official told Reuters was the spy ring's base in Istanbul.

The official, who requested anonymity, said statements by the detained men suggested their intelligence operation targeted political exiles and students.