Skopje - “Really it is strange to speak or to negotiate on your name,” Gordana Siljanovska tells TRT World as we walk through Fontana Gradski Park in central Skopje.

A constitutional law professor, Siljanovska is also the presidential candidate for the center-right VMRO-DPMNE coalition, the largest party in North Macedonia’s parliament, although not the governing party. And if she wins, the countries first female head of state.

North Macedonians will head this weekend to the polls to cast their vote in the country's first round of presidential elections and the first test both parties will face since the controversial agreement reached with Greece to change the country’s name from Macedonia to North Macedonia.

The Prespa Agreement, was put to a referendum in September of last year and while the vote passed, it did so through a low 37 percent turnout, after VMRO-DPMNE boycotted the vote.

A 50 percent turnout was required to make the vote valid, but Prime Minister Zoran Zaev moved forward with US and EU backing.

When asked for this interview how to refer to the country, Siljanovska replies adamantly “of course Macedonia”.

It doesn’t take much time for the constitutional professor to reel her objections to the name change: “We professors of constitutional law and also professors of international law know that the name, the anthem, the coat of arms, the flag are included in so-called principles of self-determination.

“But living in the world based on might and not on right, with Macedonia as David and Greece as Goliath...at the end of all of this is the Prespa Agreement.”

Gordana Siljanovska is an extensively published Professor, and when chosen as a presidential candidate the aim was to reach out to voters that had become disaffected under the previous VMRO-DPMNE Prime Minister, Nikola Gruevski.

Gruevski fled North Macedonia to Hungary, which granted him political asylum after he was sentenced to two years in prison for abuse of power dating back to 2012.

His party claims that the charges against him are politically motivated.

What's in a name?

Many of those against the name change believe that the country was coaxed by the international community to accept the deal in exchange for NATO and EU membership, both prospects previously blocked by Greece.

“You know it's part of my identity...Can you imagine for 75 years the name of my state was Macedonia. Imagine now an old lady at the age of 75 years oppressed to change her name and then the explanation is ‘no, there is no problem, you have to change the name because this is the precondition to enter NATO and the EU’,” says Siljanovska.

The now ratified Prespa Agreement envisaged that the country named Macedonia would also be required to change its textbooks, passports, street names, signs on statues and much more to North Macedonia - and many are unhappy about that.