Turkey understands NATO's concern on the procurement of the Russian S-400 air defence system, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"We need to take into consideration NATO's concerns [regarding S-400]. It is not true to say Turkey disregards them. We are always sensitive," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Polish and Romanian counterparts in capital Ankara.

"Our allies and NATO must also understand this very well. We need our air defence system urgently," he said.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey is taking the utmost care to ensure that the S-400 system is under full Turkish control.

He said that Turkey does not believe that the S-400 would threaten the F-35 program, of which Turkey is also a partner.

The deal for Russian S-400 missiles riled Washington, prompting US officials to suspend Turkey's participation in the US-made F-35 jet programme and warn of sanctions against its NATO ally.

US officials have suggested Turkey buy the US Patriot missile system rather than the S-400, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey has responded that it was the US refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered it a better deal, including technology transfers.