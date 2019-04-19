Soon after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in March 2014, Moscow launched a crackdown against the region's Turkic Muslim minority called the Tatars.

While the EU raised concerns over the ‘illegal’ detentions of Tatars in the seized region, the Russian aggression against this community is not a new phenomenon. Imperial Russia was almost always hostile toward the Tatars and when Catherine II toppled the Crimean Khanate in 1783, the community was exposed to systemic oppression. A century later, the brutality against Tatars intensified as Joseph Stalin led the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Ever since Tatars have been at the receiving end of oppression.

“Today Russia is doing pretty much the same thing, but in slow and poisonous motion,” said Riza Shevkiyev, head of the Crimea Fund, the Mejlis’s financial wing. Mejlis is the autonomous governing body of Crimean Tatars founded after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It has played an active part in Ukrainian national politics but was outlawed by Russia after it occupied and seized control of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Shevkiyev fled Crimea in January 2015 after being informed he would be arrested if he stayed. In a recent interview with TRT World, he stated that dozens of fabricated court proceedings were held against him in Crimea, several of which remain unresolved today.

"Prominent Crimean Tatar leaders and activists have been unfairly detained and faced criminal prosecution," Shevkiyev said, his furrowed eyebrows conveying frustration.

Behind him, the Crimean flag hung on the wall of his office. It is a canvas of blue, the traditional colour of the Turkic peoples, accompanied by the symbol of the golden Tamga. The coat of arms depicted on the flag is the sign of the Girays, the ruling dynasty of the Crimean Khanate, a flag with a long history that remains a symbol of the struggle of the Mejlis.

“I still remember the day when the Mejlis headquarters in Simferopol was surrounded and searched by dozens of drunk, masked, gun-toting pro-Russian security officers, who replaced all Crimean and Ukrainian flags with Russian ones,” Shevkiyev recalled.

The raid came right after the Crimean referendum, which Tatars largely boycotted. The next day after the search, the police announced the seizure of the Crimea Foundation property.

Many activists have been critical of Russia's iron fisted approach towards the Tatars, a community that relentlessly opposes the Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Amidst rampant detentions and a climate of fear imposed by Moscow, many Tatars left Crimea and sought refuge in different Ukrainian cities.

With uncertainty looming large, many Tatars are reminded of Stalin's era, when their forefathers were subjected to a coordinated mass deportation to various Central Asian countries from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan. Every Crimean Tatar family has a story that links them to their tumultuous history.

It was only after massive Tatar protests organised by the activist community that the Crimean Tatars were finally allowed to return to the Peninsula in the late 1980s. However, 70 years since their initial expulsion, history was doomed to repeat itself.

The repression of the minority Muslim group has now assumed a different shape in Russia, particularly in Crimea. Russian authorities purposefully conflates Tatars' activism with terrorism.

Shevkiyev, wearing a Tamga lapel pin on his suit blazer, expressed his concern that the portrayal of politically active Crimean Tatars as extremists and terrorists shuts down political autonomy and serves to legitimise the abductions, tortures and murders.

“Russia always plays with the ‘extremism, terrorism’ cards to shut down all the active gatherings, media outlets and government facilities,” he said.

Since 2014, Crimean Tatars have been under tremendous pressure and, with the exception of Turkey, Muslim-majority countries have been virtually silent about their situation.