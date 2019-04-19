Dressed in grey, Jafar sits still in his wheelchair, unrepentant.

The 20-year-old has been partially paralysed since he was injured in 2015, fighting in Zabadani, Syria. He was a teenager when he took up arms for Hezbollah on the side of the Assad regime, and does not know if he will walk again. But he says he doesn’t regret his choice.

“It was my duty to fight,” the resident of Beirut’s southern suburbs said. “My father was just here with me and he was laughing - we are not sad and I’m not depressed.”

Jafar, who gave only his first name, lives with his parents and survives on Hezbollah-provided benefits. He wouldn’t reveal the total of his monthly stipend. “I don’t know if I can say,” he said, slightly sheepishly.

Jafar was among the men in three rows of wheelchairs who listened to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah speak for the Lebanese political and military group’s ‘Day of the Resistance’s Wounded’ last week.

In a mosque in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Jafar and his fellow wounded former fighters - many of them blind or with amputated limbs - listened to Nasrallah compare them to Abbas, the brother of Imam Hussein and a revered figure in Shia Islam.

The Hezbollah leader lauded the war wounded as “beacons of victory” - the slogan printed on silky yellow tabards and milk chocolate wafers handed out to the audience. He spoke via TV link, having not appeared in public for years on security grounds.

Some of the men’s heads flopped downwards, while one former fighter in green military fatigues, both his hands missing, balanced his burgundy felt beret on the stump of an arm. Many of the men in wheelchairs did not appear to be older than 30.

The injured had been wounded in Hezbollah’s multiple conflicts, including the Lebanese civil war and the July 2006 war against Israel, and now rely on the services of Hezbollah’s Association for the War Injured.

Like Jafar, others were crippled fighting in Syria, where the paramilitary group has fought for the Assad government and trained other pro-regime brigades. The involvement in Syria has been controversial, going against the Lebanese government’s official policy of ‘disassociation’ over regional conflicts.

Nasrallah also responded to the US designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation - the first time a US government has ever blacklisted part of another country’s government.

The IRGC founded Hezbollah in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in the 1980s, and Iran continues to supply funds, weapons and ideology for the proxy group.

“Being placed on terrorism lists does not make us weaker; it makes us stronger,” Nasrallah told his audience. “Whenever you see Pompeo or Trump on TV, think of all the destroyed cities and tens of thousands of people displaced and killed because of the US presence [in the Middle East].”

The IRGC proscription follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Beirut in March, in which he presented a stark warning to Lebanon. It essentially read as a ‘them or us’ choice between US support for the country, or allowing Hezbollah to grow.

Nasrallah’s response to the US designation of the IRGC was to be expected, according to analysts.

“The only reason the IRGC designation may in any way affect Lebanon is because of Hezbollah’s presence - this isn’t an attack on Lebanon itself,” said David Daoud, a research analyst on Hezbollah and Lebanon at United Against Nuclear Iran, a Washington DC-based advocacy group.