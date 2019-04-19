Sudan's political uncertainty has deepened with the military overthrow of former president Omar Bashir, as analysts forecast a mere transfer of power from one military ruler to another in the coming days.

"I do not think that there could be a change in the existing status quo in Sudan,” said Murat Yigit, a researcher in African studies at the Istanbul Commerce University.

Hit by an intense economic recession, the Sudanese people refuse to call off five month-long countrywide protests, seeking a democratically-elected civilian government.

But it's an uphill task to establish democracy in Sudan, where military rule has become the norm since its independence in 1956.

Yigit finds similarities between what happens in Sudan and several other African countries, where governments are dominated by a mix of military and civilian leaders.

The military’s dominance, Yigit added, is rooted in the fact that “much of African politics lacks ability to institutionalise”.

“Even the leaders, who came to power through democratic process, have become authoritarian in time,” Yigit said.

In Sudan, therefore, it remains to be seen whether the military leaders truly respect democratic traditions and guide the country to a democratic path, Yigit told TRT World.

But the current leadership, which is led by the country’s military commander, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, an ally of the Gulf’s autocratic rulers, does not give much hope for a democratic transition, according to experts.

“There is news coming from Sudan saying that [Mohammed Yusuf] Dahlan and other figures from UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia visit the country [meeting the military council’s leaders],” said Mayada Kamal Eldeen, a Turkey-based Sudanese researcher and a member of African Coordination and Education Center in Istanbul.

Dahlan is a notorious Palestinian political operator, whose name has surfaced in many conspiracies across the Middle East in the name of the Saudi and UAE-led Gulf.

“If Sudan acts in accordance with them [Saudis and their allies], it will take a route to be the next Libya or Egypt. Then, it will become a country which will damage itself and its surrounding neighbours,” Eldeen told TRT World.

In Libya, following the Arab Spring protests in 2011, the country’s longstanding military dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, was toppled and killed after he tried to suppress protests in a bloody crackdown. But since then, Libya has been in a civil war, with rival governments in Tripoli and Tobruk.