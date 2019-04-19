TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul conference highlights women's plight in occupied East Jerusalem
Event participants say basic human rights of Palestinian women living in the old city of Jerusalem are being undermined, including the freedom of worship and movement.
Istanbul conference highlights women's plight in occupied East Jerusalem
Participants at “We Are All Mary” called upon the international community to extend maximum support to the women in the occupied East Jerusalem. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
April 19, 2019

A conference has been held in Istanbul to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by Palestinian women in occupied East Jerusalem. 

Those who took part in the event believed rallying international support for these women could help improve their lives.

But, the changes they are seeking will require major compromises from the Israeli government.

RECOMMENDED

"Women are suffering day in day out especially those who are living around Al Aqsa mosque. Not just when there's bombs or when there's war and so on. But they're being traumatised, being harassed, being tortured every minute," says Fauziah Hasan of Humanitarian Care Malaysia.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders