Heavily armed militiamen attacked a hospital treating Ebola patients in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, killing a senior World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist and injuring two others, officials said.

Three assailants from a local self-defence militia attacked the hospital in the city of Butembo, one of the epicentres of the second-largest Ebola epidemic in history, said Patrick Kambale, the city's deputy mayor.

The outbreak is now spreading at its fastest rate since being declared last August, due largely to a spate of attacks by militiamen and others distrustful of the international response.

"The assailants are identified as Mai-Mai rebels demanding the departure of the international community engaged in the Ebola response," Kambale told Reuters.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus identified the doctor killed as Richard Mouzoko, a senior epidemiologist from Cameroon.

"The @WHO family lost a dear colleague in the hospital attack in Butembo, #DRC, today," Tedros wrote on Twitter.