Pledged donations from French billionaires, companies and ordinary citizens for the restoration of fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral are approaching 900 million euros after just two days, a reflection of the landmark's resonance in the national psyche.

But the outpouring has prompted questions from charities, politicians and commentators about why some of the business donors have offered so much so quickly, including speculation about how they might benefit from tax breaks on the donations.

People on social media, both in France and abroad, have expressed frustration that other disasters - from the Syrian and Iraq refugee crisis to the Grenfell Tower fire in London - have not received anything like the same degree of support.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain reports.

The first major donation to Notre Dame came from Francois-Henri Pinault, the billionaire head of luxury goods group Kering that owns fashion brands Gucci and Saint Laurent.

Pinault, 56, a celebrity figure in part because he is married to actress Salma Hayek, pledged 100 million euros ($113 million) as the blaze was still raging - a decision dictated by emotion, a spokeswoman for his family's holding company said.

Hours later, his great rival Bernard Arnault, France's richest man and the head of Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, announced he was donating 200 million euros, moved by the alarming pictures on TV, according to a group spokesman.

The Bette ncourt-Meyer family, the largest shareholder in L'Oreal, followed suit a while later, pledging a combined 200 million euros alongside the global cosmetics group.

Brand and reputation experts said the quick response by some of France's most recognisable corporate titans made sense, especially since the disaster involves a national symbol.

Adrian Palmer, the head of the marketing and reputation faculty at the Henley Business School, said all three billionaire families and their companies were closely aligned with the nation, and benefit from reinforcing the link.

"These brands stand for France and they sell around the world, so anything that puts the France brand at the centre of people's minds is going to help them and how they are regarded," he said.

"It creates positive associations in people's minds, that they are generous, caring and good."

Online, LVMH's announcement of the donations was met with a host of comments on Twitter, from France and abroad, suggesting the money might be better spent in Africa or combatting climate change than rebuilding a cathedral. Others suggested the generosity was little more than smart marketing.

Palmer said that even from a non-marketing point of view, early offers of support could be beneficial for a company's political positioning.

All three firms are broadly supportive of President Emmanuel Macron and want to be seen as helpful with backing for his calls to rebuild.

"Macron has been facing protests," he said, referring to the "yellow vests" street demonstrations against the high cost of living that have rocked France for months. "In a sense the disaster at Notre Dame has become a unifying issue, so they want to show they are aligned."

Tax breaks

Still, there has been blowback.