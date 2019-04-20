Thousands of immigrants face deportation due to US President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance stance on illegal immigration.

But when the US deports immigrants, their US-born children get unaccompanied and they mostly placed into the foster care system and adopted.

But one woman in Miami, Nora Sandigo is offering families another option.

She is the legal guardian to more than 1,000 children of immigrant parents who have signed a document known as a power of attorney that enables Sandigo to care for their children if they are detained, at which point it might be too late to make such an arrangement.

TRTWorld'sSally Ayhan reports;