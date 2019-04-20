Thousands of people from all over Serbia flocked to Belgrade's city centre on Friday in a show of support for President Aleksandar Vucic, who has faced five months of opposition protests.

In a lengthy speech to the rally, Vucic called for a dialogue with the opposition, adding, "But we are not going to take any ultimatums".

The crowd, rallied by a band of drummers, waved with signal flares and Serbian flags, chanting "Aco (Aleksandar abbreviated) the Serb" as Vucic took the stage in front of the country's parliament building.

"We have no man better suited to lead us than Vucic, he is the saviour of Serbia," said Nevenka, 28, a waitress from the southern city of Nis who gave only her first name.

Vucic, an ultranationalist during the Balkan wars in the 1990s, embraced European values before coming to power in 2012. In coalition with the Socialists of Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic he controls 160 deputies in the 250-seat parliament.

The opposition, which started weekly protests in December, accuses him of stifling media freedoms and turning a blind eye to corruption and what they call the "criminal activities" of his close associates including his brother. Vucic strongly denies the allegations.

"Today is the day for our Serbia," Vucic told the crowd.

Seeking Support for Kosovo Deal?