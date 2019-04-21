A suicide blast rocked Afghanistan's capital Saturday during a gun battle with security forces, officials said, killing at least seven people a day after hopes for all-encompassing peace talks collapsed. At least eight people were wounded.

Police chief Gen. Sayed Mohammad Roshandil said the bomber blew himself up outside the Telecommunications Ministry, clearing the way for four gunmen to enter the building and the heavily guarded government compound in central Kabul.

Nasart Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said four civilians and three soldiers were killed during the attack.

Eight civilians were wounded, he said.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary brings more from Kabul.

Shahzad Aryobee, Minister of Communications and Information Technologies, said on Twitter that "I strongly condemn terrorist attack martyred 5 of our colleagues. We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected."

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, said the wounded people were evacuated to hospitals, three of them women.

Both Taliban insurgents and the Daesh are active in eastern Afghanistan and have previously claimed attacks in Kabul.

The Taliban denied involvement.