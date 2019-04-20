More than 750 climate change activists blocking roads at some of London's most famous landmarks have been arrested over the last six days, police said on Saturday, up from a Friday total of 682.

The protests, organised by climate group Extinction Rebellion, have for several days disrupted travel through parts of central London, including at Marble Arch and Waterloo Bridge.

The activists had also blocked the Oxford Circus shopping district, but by 1700 GMT the roads had been cleared by police and traffic was flowing again.

Extinction Rebellion has called for non-violent civil disobedience to force the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and stop what it calls a global climate crisis.

Twenty-eight of those arrested had been charged with offences, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told BBC News that the protests had caused "miserable disruption". She said there were now 1,500 police officers, up from 1,000 previously, working to clear the roads.