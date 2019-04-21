Leaders from the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that launched the protest campaign against longtime president Omar al Bashir, have risen to prominence after years keeping a low profile.

Since the ouster of Bashir, some of them have now openly joined thousands of demonstrators camping outside the army headquarters to demand a civilian government.

Below are short profiles of three prominent leaders of the SPA who have led the four-month campaign:

Mohamed Yousef Ahmed al Mustafa

A professor of anthropology, 63-year-old Mustafa is a longtime critic of Bashir who joined the SPA hoping to bring change to his country.

He served as an adviser to the United Nations and was a state minister for labour in Bashir's government in 2005, when Khartoum signed a peace deal with the south.

Mustafa was detained several times during Bashir's rule and has emerged as a key figure of the SPA.

On April 11, the day Bashir was toppled, he addressed protesters at the army complex and called for the jailing of all regime figures.

"We will continue the struggle... and we will keep the sit-in going," he said.

"Freedom to us means the total abolition of all laws restricting freedoms and dissolution of all bodies...that violated those freedoms."