Japanese media reported on Monday that prosecutors have charged Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn with breach of trust.

The charges reportedly filed on Monday are his fourth. They are related to payments by a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker that allegedly went to a private investment company controlled by Ghosn.

The charges could not immediately be confirmed with prosecutors, but the indictment was expected and it ensures he will remain in detention at least for now. His current period of detention would have expired Monday if he had not been charged.

Ghosn, 65, was arrested in November.

The former executive, who was instrumental in saving Nissan from bankruptcy two decades ago, says he is innocent of all financial misconduct charges against him. He accuses detractors of a boardroom coup.

Release on bail, then detained again

Prosecutors re-arrested Ghosn in early April, a month after he was released on $9 million (1 billion yen) bail pending trial. He is being held at the Tokyo Detention Centre for questioning about the latest set of charges against him. His lawyers have said they will again seek his release on bail.