S Korea to mark summit anniversary, with or without the North
A year ago North Korea's Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared an end to the Korean War, which has spanned almost seven decades. Seoul will be marking that anniversary this week, but Pyongyang may not take part.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. / Reuters Archive
April 22, 2019

South Korea will this week celebrate the first anniversary of a landmark summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un,  but Pyongyang may not take part, Seoul said on Monday.

The pair held their first meeting on April 27 last year in the Demilitarised Zone dividing the peninsula amid a rapid diplomatic thaw, paving the way for a historic summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

But one year later, little progress has been made on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, with Pyongyang and Washington deadlocked since a second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February this year broke down without a deal.

Moon, who brokered the first meeting between the two mercurial leaders, has tried to salvage the diplomacy although the North has remained largely unresponsive.

Since Hanoi, the North has not attended any of the eight regular weekly meetings of the heads of their joint liaison office in Kaesong, and has not taken part in other joint projects, such as excavations in the DMZ.

Seoul will hold a ceremony on Saturday at Panmunjom – where Moon and Kim exchanged warm smiles and brotherly hugs – the unification ministry said, but Pyongyang's attendance remained unclear.

"When we notify the North (about the event), we will provide additional details," ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min told reporters.

Moon and Kim met three times last year – including a second impromptu encounter after Trump threatened to cancel the Singapore summit just weeks before it was due.

But exchanges between Seoul and Pyongyang have significantly decreased since the failure to reach agreement in Hanoi.

Kim slammed the South in a speech to his country's rubber-stamp legislature earlier this month, saying it should not "pose as a meddlesome 'mediator' and 'facilitator'" between the US and the North.

SOURCE:AFP
