Erdogan denounces assault on CHP leader
The leader of Turkey's main opposition party, Republican People's Party (CHP), was confronted and assaulted when he attended a soldier's funeral in Ankara on Sunday. President Erdogan has described it as "an unwelcome act of violence."
Chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu (C) is seen being attacked during the funeral in Ankara on April 21 of Yener Kirikci, a soldier who died in a military operation against PKK terrorists. / AA
April 22, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Sunday's assault on opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is being thoroughly investigated.

Nine people, one of them identified as Osman Sarigun, allegedly attacked Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Republican People's Party (CHP) when he was attending a Turkish soldier's funeral in the capital Ankara.

Sarigun was arrested on Monday. The five other suspects have been detained, pending investigation.

Describing the assault as "an unwelcome act of violence," Erdogan said he would not let anyone disturb the peaceful climate in Turkey.

"Unfortunately, some unwelcome incidents took place yesterday during the funeral for one of our martyrs in Cubuk [district of Ankara] and protests against CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu turned into an act of violence," Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

"The incident is being investigated thoroughly at all levels. We never approve of violence," the president added.

After the attack, Kilicdaroglu was taken to a nearby house until an armoured vehicle was sent to take him to safety under the protection of security forces.

Omer Celik, spokesman of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, said in a tweet, "The AK Party is against all forms of violence. Our principles strongly reject violence. There is no room for violence in democratic politics.”

