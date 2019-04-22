After months of talking about it, a new group of far-right parties are creating alliances across Europe to make their presence felt in the upcoming European Union (EU) parliamentary elections.

The new grouping would be called the European Alliance for People and Nations (EAPN). Under EU rules at least 25 MEPs are needed from seven different countries to create a political grouping.

Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, from Italy’s Northern League party, is working hard with his coalition counterpart from the Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio to forge pan-European links with other like-minded parties.

Both the Northern League and the Five Star Movement have upended the political landscape in Italy. Their meteoric rise and capture of the state have resulted in the parties commanding more than 64 percent of the Italian electorate. Both parties are expected to make significant headway in their first EU parliamentary elections.

Established parties

The European Union parliament has 751 seats and has been dominated by a coalition between the centre-right European People's Party, the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, and the centre-liberal Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group.

The alliance, which has 471 seats, has ruled the EU parliament for more than 40 years and for the first time is set to lose its majority. Under recently released projections, the two large groups, European People's Party and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, will win 45 percent, down from 53 percent.

The drop reflects disillusionment with established parties and the rise of nationalist parties willing to take advantage of the current political and economic turmoil engulfing Europe.

Pan-European nationalist right

Salvini will head to Hungary this May to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and discuss cooperation on the forthcoming EU parliamentary elections.

Earlier this year Orban was threatened by the European People’s Party, the centre-right Christian Democratic coalition grouping in the EU parliament, for his attacks on the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Ongoing attempts to kick Orban out the primary EU parliamentary grouping for his harsh views on immigration and perceived failings on democratic norms may ultimately result in him siding with the new coalition, who share his world view.

And Orban could share a platform with others beyond Italy.