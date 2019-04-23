Myanmar’s top court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of two Reuters reporters sentenced to seven years in jail for breaking the Official Secrets Act, in a landmark case that has raised questions about the country’s transition to democracy.

“They were sentenced for seven years and this decision stands, and the appeal is rejected,” Supreme Court Justice Soe Naing told the court in the capital Naypyitaw without elaborating.

Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, have spent more than 16 months in detention since they were arrested in December 2017 while working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys.

The reporters were investigating the abuse of Myanmar's minority Rohingha Muslims in Rakhine state where the UN accuses the military of crimes against humanity, tantamount to genocide. Some 700,00 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh after the military started a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Myanmar's Rohingya.

Despite decades of oppression, the Rohingya had largely refrained from violence. The current military crackdown followed attacks on security posts by a group of Rohingya militants in August 2017.

Set up by police