US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to meet a final congressional deadline on Tuesday for turning over President Donald Trump's tax returns to lawmakers, setting the stage for a possible court battle between Congress and the administration.

The outcome, which was widely expected, could prompt House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal to subpoena Trump's tax records as the opening salvo to a legal fight that may ultimately have to be settled by the US Supreme Court.

Neal set a final 5 pm (2100 GMT) deadline for the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury to provide six years of Trump's individual and business tax records. But the deadline passed without the panel receiving the documents.

Mnuchin letter

After the deadline lapsed, Mnuchin released a letter to Neal in which he pledged to make "a final decision" on whether to provide Trump's tax records by May 6. It was the second time the administration had missed a House deadline for the tax returns since Neal requested them on April 3.

"Secretary Mnuchin notified me that once again, the IRS will miss the deadline for my ... request. I plan to consult with counsel about my next steps," Neal said in a statement.

In his letter, Mnuchin said he was still consulting with the Justice Department about Neal's request, which he termed "unprecedented."

"The department cannot act upon your request unless and until it is determined to be consistent with the law," the Treasury secretary told Neal.

Democrats want Trump's returns as part of their investigations of possible conflicts of interest posed by his continued ownership of extensive business interests, even as he serves the public as president.

Republicans have condemned the request as a political "fishing expedition" by Democrats.

Trump broke with a decades-old precedent by refusing to release his tax returns as a presidential candidate in 2016 or since being elected, saying he could not do so while his taxes were being audited.

But his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a House panel in February that he did not believe Trump's taxes were under audit. Cohen said the president feared that releasing his returns could lead to an audit and IRS tax penalties.