Yesterday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia beheaded 37 of its citizens on “terrorism” charges in what was the country’s largest mass execution since January 2016. Among the convicted, 11 were found guilty of espionage for Iran, and 14 were beheaded for violent crimes linked to alleged participation in anti-regime protests in the Eastern Province during 2011 and 2012.

According to the Saudi Interior Ministry, those executed promoted extremist ideologies and established terrorist cells to provoke sectarian strife across the kingdom. The interior ministry also stated that Khaled bin Abdel Karim al Tuwaijri’s body was pinned to a pole in an unspecified location for a couple of hours, a gruesome act that is rarely carried out even in Saudi Arabia.

Most of those executed were Shia, leading to harsh condemnation by human rights organisations which accuse authorities in the kingdom of using the death penalty to silence Shia dissent.

The beheading of 37 Saudi nationals yesterday put the number of people whom the Saudi authorities have executed in 2019 at 104, which, already in April, is approaching the number executed last year, 149. That three of those who were beheaded yesterday were minors when they committed their alleged crimes and that the executed made confessions in custody, likely after being tortured, further contributed to the outcry from human rights organisations which were quick to condemn this mass execution.

From the standpoint of regional security, there is reason to be concerned about the potentially destabilising impact given that sectarian temperatures are already high in the Persian Gulf and Levant.

Many have interpreted yesterday’s beheadings as a powerful message from Riyadh to Tehran about the kingdom’s determination to remain steadfast in its efforts to counter Iranian, or Shia, influence in the region against the backdrop of the kingdom’s failed attempts to achieve victory in Yemen and the Iran-allied Syrian regime’s gradual reintegration into the Arab world’s diplomatic fold.

How will the governments in Iran and Iraq—as well as various non-state actors related to these countries—respond to this latest wave of beheadings?

The kingdom's mass execution of 47 people (mainly Saudi nationals) in early 2016 triggered a crisis in Riyadh-Tehran relations with Saudi Arabia and several of the kingdom’s regional allies cutting off diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic. Because Sheikh Nimr Baqir al Nimr was among those executed in 2016, his death met a furious and emotive response from Shia Muslims throughout the Middle East and other regions.

If authorities in Tehran and Baghdad respond to Saudi Arabia in any manner that could fuel a tit-for-tat escalation, such a development would quickly dim any prospects for an Iraqi-brokered detente in the Saudi-Iranian standoff.

Although perhaps difficult for many to imagine, some regional observers grew more optimistic on this front following the gathering of officials from all of Iraq’s neighbours—including Saudi Arabia and Iran—earlier this month in Baghdad.