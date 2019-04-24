At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday in an explosion in a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, a day after heavy Russian air strikes, rescue workers and residents said.

The cause of the blast in the town of Jisr al Shughur was not immediately clear, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Britain-based war monitor had earlier announced the death toll as 15.

"The explosion hit next to the market," killing 13 civilians, including the daughter of a foreign fighter, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"It is not known until now whether it was a car bomb, or the explosion of a car carrying explosives," he added.

Several buildings collapsed as a result of the blast which shook the city in Idlib province, near a road between the coastal city of Latakia and city of Aleppo.

Air strikes

The city has been a target of bombardment by the Russian air force and the regime forces in recent weeks. Most of its inhabitants have fled to the safety of areas close to the Turkish border, residents and local officials say.

Idlib region is under the administrative control of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate.