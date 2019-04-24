The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), which is part of Austria’s governing-coalition, has published a poem comparing migrants to rats.

The piece, titled “The City Rat” (Die Stadtratte) was published in the northwestern town of Braunau, where Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was born.

Shared by the town’s local chapter, the poem warns against cultural intermingling in Austria and included the lines: "As we live down here, so must the rats, as guests or migrants, even those we did not know yet, share our way of life, or hurry away!"

It continues to warn of the dangers of cultural mixing and of government efforts to assimilate minorities.

The imagery of a rat was also used in Nazi propaganda to describe Jews in the run up to the Holocaust.

The FPO is closely linked to the European Identitarian movement, which inspired the Christchurch terrorist attack, and has its roots in the Nazi movement.

The FPO’s SS founders

Founded in 1956, the FPO originally served as a gathering place for former Nazis and its first two chairmen, Anton Reinthaller (1956-58) and Friedrich Peter (1958-78) were former SS officers.

Until the 1980s, theFPO was a marginal party following a nationalist agenda, but from 1986 onwards, the party framed itself as a far-right, anti-elite, and populist party.