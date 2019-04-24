Washington recently decided to end sanctions waivers, which permitted several major economies, including Turkey, to buy crude oil from Iran, escalating fears across the world markets that the move could destabilise energy prices.

Beside Turkey, the other sanctions-exempted countries are Japan, India, China, Italy, Greece, Taiwan and South Korea. The US move has sparked a rise in oil prices to $74 a barrel, which is a first in six months.

But apparently, the US decision-makers don't much care about the possibility of Iranian sanctions triggering shock waves across the world, pushing oil prices to record levels.

“We’re going to zero—going to zero across the board,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confidently during the announcement on April 22.

China and Turkey, a US ally, which is also a neighbouring country to Iran, are the most vocal in their opposition to Washington’s decision.

Ankara openly lobbied for an extension in Washington, reminding the Trump administration that Iranian oil plays a crucial role in helping Turkey meet its energy needs.

“The US decision to end sanctions waivers on Iran oil imports will not serve regional peace and stability, yet will harm Iranian people. Turkey rejects unilateral sanctions and impositions on how to conduct relations with neighbors,” said Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s Foreign Minister, on Twitter.

“China consistently opposes US unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. China-Iran cooperation is open, transparent and in accordance with law, it should be respected,” Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on April 22.

The exchange has once again impacted the already fragile relations between the two NATO allies, Ankara and Washington. They have been in disagreement on a number of issues ranging from US support to the YPG, which is the Syrian wing of the PKK, a terrorist organisation to both Washington and Ankara, to the US refusal of delivering F-35s to Turkey.

Besides causing a major friction, Washington’s decision could affect the Turkish energy market at a time when the country has been battling high inflation and rising unemployment.