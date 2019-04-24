Sudanese protest leaders on Wednesday mounted pressure on the country's military council by calling for a million people to march to demand power be handed over to a civilian administration.

"We are calling for a million [people to] march on Thursday," said Ahmed al Rabia, a senior leader of the Sudanese Professionals Association, the umbrella group that launched protests against deposed president Omar al Bashir in December.

In a separate statement, the SPA said the march calls for "civilian rule" in Sudan, the central demand of protesters since the army ousted Bashir on April 11.

The demonstrations began in the central town of Atbara on December 19 against a decision by Bashir's government to triple bread prices.

The protests swiftly turned into nationwide demonstrations against his rule, and the seizure of power by a new military council.

TRT World 's Khalil Charles has more from Khartoum.

But that council — led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, after his predecessor lasted barely 24 hours in the post — says it has assumed power for a two-year transition period.

The protesters have therefore turned their agitation against the council, suspending talks with the army rulers on Sunday over their refusal to transfer power immediately.