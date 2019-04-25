Imran Khan has followed in the Pakistan Army Chief of Staff's (COAS), Qamar Javed Bajwa, footsteps in making a bold outreach to Tehran. Khan’s two-day visit on the 21st should not be seen as ‘bold’ per se, given the historical relations between the two countries. However, Pakistan’s undeniable drift towards Saudi Arabia over the last four decades has made Pakistan-Iran ties tenuous at best.

There are considerable tensions between Iran and Pakistan that go back to the 1979 Islamic revolution in Tehran. However, as Khan completed his trip, he announced that his vision for Pakistan is similar to Khomeini’s revolution.

Khan so far has torn the foreign policy rule book with departures from Pakistan’s erstwhile Cold War-era tactics of zero-sum games in international affairs. There was much criticism in Parliament over his remarks in Iran, and on social media quite a few were questioning why he had to go at a time of tense relations and when the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was blaming Iran for terrorist attacks in Baluchistan.

Imran Khan is clearly going against the grain and trying to mend ties with Tehran as both he and the COAS realise Pakistan cannot afford hostile relations with Iran. So can Imran stem the downward trajectory of relations with Iran?

Why the tension between Iran and Pakistan

To say that Pakistan and Iran tensions are new would be foolhardy; tensions have now existed for almost four decades. Umar Karim, who is a research scholar at Birmingham University and analyses Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and Iran, argues that Iran and Pakistan ties were excellent and strategic way up until the revolution in 1979.

Before 1979, Iran had even threatened to attack India if it did not seize its offensive against Pakistan in the 1971 war, and Iran had previously been one of the very few countries that physically supported Pakistan in its wars against India.

Asadollah Alam, a former senior official in the Shah’s time talks about Iranians support to Pakistan in some detail in his books, The Shah and I: The Confidential Diary of Iran's Royal Court, 1968-77. However as the Shah exited, it also coincided with Pakistan’s increased involvement with the Saudis in the war in Afghanistan.

The war in Afghanistan brought the two erstwhile allies at loggerheads, and this peaked when the Pakistan-backed Taliban killed Iranian diplomats during the 1990s. Since the 1990s Pakistan and Iranian interests have been divergent, and the tensest issues have revolved around the fate of Afghanistan and the two countries’ Baloch insurgencies, both of whom have played the blame game over the last three years in particular.