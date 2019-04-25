Joe Biden, septuagenarian and veteran US politician, has thrown his hat into the ring to become the Democratic nominee for the 2020 US presidential election.

The former vice president will join a crowded field of 20 candidates, energised by a more ethnically diverse, progressive, and socialist base within the party.

Buoyed by recent polls, Biden is widely seen as a favourite to take on incumbent President Donald Trump. According to one poll, he leads Trump by 42 points to 34.

But Trump has shown himself to be a whiley and resilient opponent, and with more than 500 days left until the 2020 elections, there’s plenty of time for polls to shift.

Joe the accused

Biden, a 76-year-old white man, was born in a different era to today’s millennials, many of whom carry an extreme awareness of America’s changing social and moral norms, a far cry from the era he was born and raised in.

The presidential hopeful recently felt the wrath of this social activism when he was accused by several women of unwanted physical touching that made them feel uncomfortable. In light of the accusations levelled at other rich and powerful American men this seemed to be Biden’s ‘Me Too’ moment.

One of the accusers, Lucy Flores, claimed that Biden smelled her hair and gave her “a big slow kiss” on the back of her head during a campaigning event.

“I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me,” Flores wrote in an essay published in The Cut.

Biden claimed that he could not recollect having “acted inappropriately”, but added he would “listen respectfully”. It’s too soon to say whether the eight women who have already come forward are the last. The accusations could also make it difficult for the former vice president to challenge Trump on moral probity.

Joe the Zionist

Unlike some of his younger opponents in the Democratic primaries, Biden has a long track record of being in the spotlight.

During the 2016 presidential race, the Trump battering ram went after the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton for her support of the Iraq War. In the public’s imagination, Clinton had supported one of America’s greatest foreign policy mistakes in the 21st Century.

Her drum beating for the war in Libya and the country’s later collapse into civil war was hung around her neck in a war-weary nation, with great impact.

Biden’s position mirrors that of Clinton. Like Clinton, he supported American involvement in Iraq and Libya. Subsequently, he said that the Bush administration had mismanaged the war.

Whether Biden’s later and partial renunciation of the Iraq war will be good enough in a Democratic primary filled with other veteran and younger politicians who were against it from the beginning, remains to be seen.