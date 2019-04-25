“Our government’s repeated stance that we are paying only for 'improvements' and not the land itself does not make sense,” said Moses Chikowero, a Zimbabwean who is a professor of African History at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

He was reacting to an announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government that it would shortly start compensating some of the 4,500 white commercial farmers of European ancestry that fell victim to the violent farm seizures of Robert Mugabe’s government nearly two decades ago. The controversial compensation is for improvements the farmers made on the seized farms.

“What are improvements on stolen property that the thieves proceeded to extensively exploit for over 120 years, utilising chibharo (forced labour) to grow commercial crops using destructive pesticides and fertilisers that have polluted underground and overland water sources, vegetation, animal life, and denuded the soil?” Chikowero asks.

“Is such undeserved gain not a debt to the generations of owners of the land that the Rhodesian farmers must pay, not the other way round?”

Precious Shumba, Director of the Harare Residents Trust, a civic society group, said Mnangagwa should slow down on the land issue, accusing him of trying to endear himself to some Western capitals.

“Compensating white commercial farmers who lost the farms they had illegally occupied during colonisation is not the best policy for Zimbabwe,” Shumba said.

“The strategy being adopted by the Zimbabwe government of pleasing the Western world at the detriment of Zimbabweans is misguided and should be rejected as a reversal of the gains made on the land resettlement programme.”

This sums up the general attitude of most Zimbabweans towards the plight of the white former commercial farmers who fell victim to what they see as a just reversal of a previous land grab.

After British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes conquered the land that is now Zimbabwe in 1890 and eponymously named it Rhodesia, he formed a Loot Committee that wantonly stripped the locals of their land, cattle and all rights. Some 110 years later, Robert Mugabe – with the same measure of violence – chased the white farmers off the disputed land and started dishing it out to more than 300,000 landless indigenous blacks.

It seemed like the equation had been finally settled. But it was not. The Zimbabwean land grab became a global issue that has dragged on since Mugabe started the land seizures in the year 2000. For many years, the issue of compensation was out of question for the hardliner Zimbabwean leader who eloquently argued that payment of any form of compensation was the responsibility of Britain, the former colonial power.

Some of the affected farmers emigrated to neighbouring countries such as Zambia, South Africa and Mozambique, while others went as far as Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand.

There was, however, a gradual climb-down from this intransigent position over the years, resulting in the inclusion in the country’s 2013 Constitution of clauses the possibility of compensation payments to the former farmers for developments made on the land, but certainly not for the land itself.

When Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe after the popular November 2017 coup, he promised to uphold these constitutional provisions by paying off the former farmers,

and in pursuit of this promise his government set aside the equivalent of $18.5 million in this year’s budget to pay off some of the now aged and sickly former farmers.

In a recent joint statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, the government announced that it “is committed to finalise compensation to all former farm owners who were affected by the Land Reform Programme,” as per the country’s constitution. The process of registration and the list of farmers to receive compensation was to be “completed by end of April, 2019”, according to the statement.

It is this announcement that infuriated a whole cross-section of the Zimbabwean public.

“These former colonisers robbed our parents, looted our cattle, displaced our parents, exploited our minerals, and over-used our fertile lands from 1890 to 2000,” fumed ZANU-PF Youth Leader Godfrey Tsenengamu.

“Whatever developments they now claim are because they exploited our parents through forced labour. They forced our parents to pay huts, dogs and cattle, and many other taxes. We are the victims and must be the ones to be compensated, instead of directing the scarce resource towards looters, robbers and enslavers,” Tsenengamu added.

So emotive is the matter that some members of Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party have since started a campaign to push for a constitutional amendment to remove the clause that provides compensation to these former farm owners.