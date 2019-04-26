Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the newly-elected parliament on Friday after troubled elections last year in the war-ravaged country.

Addressing the maiden session, Ghani stressed the parliament should robustly perform its three-tier task of monitoring the activities of the government, legislation, and representation of the public.

He said parliament is the key element of governance in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The full and final results of the Wolesi Jirga (lower house) elections for all provinces held in October are yet to be announced amid allegations of rigging, irregularities, and technical glitches.