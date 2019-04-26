In three days, the people of Sudan got rid of not one, but two autocrats. Omar al Bashir, Sudan’s seventh president from 1989 to 2019, was removed by the Sudanese Armed Forces after months of protests concentrated in the capital city of Khartoum.

His replacement, Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf served as the Head of State under the Transitional Military council for just one day and stepped down after protests in Sudan continued because of his decision not to hand Bashir over to the International Criminal Court as well as guarantee a return to a civilian democracy within three months.

Now dubbed the Sudan Uprising, the protests began in Atbara with locals complaining about economic and living conditions. The protest started after the governmentannounced its decision to raise the price of bread from one Sudanese pound to three Sudanese pounds. But the increment was just a part of a larger problem.

Sudan’s inflation had been increasing hitting 63.87 percent in June 2018 . But soon, the protests turned political with citizens calling for the "fall of the regime". After protesters burnt the headquarters of the National Congress Party ; Bashir’s party, a curfew was imposed on the city and soon after, a state of emergency declared.

As violence erupted in major cities with Amnesty International putting the number of dead protesters at 37 in December, the government looked to shutting off internet services in the country to quell protests. NetBlocks - a civil society group, working at the intersection of digital rights, cyber-security and internet governance confirmed attempts by the government to block social media sites Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The government was looking to impose strict information controls while extinguishing the protest just as they had done back in October 2013 while in the middle of similar anti-government protests. But word got around, and the use of VPNs to bypass the government instituted block in the North African country became popular.

“When the internet was shut off, we were scared we would not be able to get the word out. Especially as the police had been killing and tear gassing people.”

Mamadou Abozeid, a 28-year-old filmmaker in Khartoum tells TRT World. But connectivity through the VPNs is still a little shifty.

“A couple of times, we are unable to connect to the internet through our VPNs, ” he explains.

In the battle against authoritarianism in Sudan, social media has been the main driving force providing people with an opportunity and avenue to organise and rebel against their governments. But in Africa where there are no real democracies or checks and balances against rogue governments, people often have to take actions into their hands.