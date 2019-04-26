In his first press conference at the Elysee Palace after more than five months of ‘Yellow Vest’ protests, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that he has changed.

At the start of his leadership, Macron said he wanted to rule as a ‘Jupiterian’ president, taking cue from the Roman God of Gods, and presenting himself as a remote, dignified figure… who weighs his rare pronouncements carefully.

Instead, the Yellow Vest movement that erupted in November has forced the Jupiterian president to spend more time listening than pronouncing. Since the start of the year, Macron has been visiting town halls across the country in an attempt to understand what ails the electorate.

Thursday’s speech was the culmination of that effort. And the response from the Yellow Vest movement has not been what the president hoped.

Macron made no mention of the police violence that has drawn widespread condemnation and left one person dead, five people with severed hands, and hundreds of others injured, many with life-changing wounds.

Rather, he outlined policy measures including a ‘significant’ reduction in income taxes, cutting bureaucracy, investment in early childhood schemes, and pension reforms.

Some will wonder whether these ‘new’ policy announcements are any different from policies proposed back in December.

The seemingly generous tax giveaway could also be seen as a bribe to voters in order for Macron to continue the reforms he so eagerly wants to push through and which were the catalyst the Yellow Vest protests in the first place.

On social media, the Yellow Vest movements have announced that they will continue the protests this coming Saturday.