As Sudanese protests continue across the country without losing momentum, the ruling military council, which emerged following the military coup that ousted former president Omar al Bashir, is trying to find a way to calm them down.

While opposition forces have recently signalled that they are striving for a swift transition to civilian rule, there appears to be a political rapprochement between the council and the main opposition group leading the protests after a brief interruption of negotiations, according to Sudanese commentators.

“Freedom and Change Forces [which are mainly leading protests] announced on April 18 that they will not continue to communicate with Transitional Military Council (TMC) because of the approach of the political committee of the council,” said Suliman Baldo, a Sudanese scholar, who is currently serving as a senior policy advisor for the Enough Project.

Baldo told TRT World that the main reason for the interruption in the communication is the council’s attempt to merge the concerns of the Freedom and Change Forces with the interests of dozens of other parties, which have a long history of collaboration with the former Bashir regime.

“Many were actually nominal partners in the ruling coalition of the former regime,” Baldo said, indicating that the ruling council and its political allies have still apparently refused to acknowledge the role protests have played in ousting Bashir.

But demonstrators have continued to hold their sit-ins, protests, processions and other forms of civic engagement, to maintain pressure on the military council to recognise their demands, Baldo said, while also noting that protests have been peaceful since the very beginning despite the regime’s violent crackdown.

The protesters’ main demand is the immediate transfer of power to a civilian government, which should have a full executive mandate to implement reforms proposed by Freedom and Change Forces.

They also demand for the formation of a kind of legislating body for lawmaking during the transition, according to Baldo.

“It is hard to predict, but it is possible that the military will cede much ground politically although they will retain their grip over security,” said Abdi Ismail Samatar, a professor in the Department of Geography, Environment and Society at the University of Minnesota.

“The military has already lost much ground, but their best chance of gaining some legitimacy will be to announce a date for election at the end of the year, and bring on-board some of the new faces on the political fronts,” Samarat told TRT World.