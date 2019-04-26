President Donald Trump said on Friday Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC had agreed to his request to boost oil production in order to tamp down prices.

"Spoke to Saudi Arabia and others about increasing oil flow. All are in agreement," Trump said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, he had said his efforts to persuade OPEC oil producers to increase output were working and gasoline prices were coming down.

However, prices at the pump have been rising steadily to an average of $2.883 a gallon for regular grade, up from $2.648 a month ago, due to rising demand that is draining stocks, according to data from US motorists organization AAA.