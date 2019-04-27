WORLD
Heightened security in Syria's Azaz over Daesh threat
Syria's northwestern city of Azaz is just a 20 minute drive from the border with Turkey and it is a gateway to Europe for any Daesh fighters wanting to escape the war.
Security personnel remain on alert in Azaz in the face of ever present threat of terror. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
April 27, 2019

Daesh has lost the last of its territory in Syria, but sleeper cells and fleeing fighters mean the group still presents a serious threat. 

The northwestern city of Azaz is just a 20 minute drive from Syria's border with Turkey and it is a gateway to Europe for any Daesh fighters wanting to escape the war.

"After the fighting wrapped up in eastern Syria in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, Daesh members are now trying to sneak into this territory. We have intercepted a large number of them. They are trying to transit through these territories to Turkey so that they can reach Europe. Many of them have European passports," says Mohammed Tahir, a Syrian police commander.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from Azaz.

SOURCE:TRT World
