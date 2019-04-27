Daesh has lost the last of its territory in Syria, but sleeper cells and fleeing fighters mean the group still presents a serious threat.

The northwestern city of Azaz is just a 20 minute drive from Syria's border with Turkey and it is a gateway to Europe for any Daesh fighters wanting to escape the war.

"After the fighting wrapped up in eastern Syria in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, Daesh members are now trying to sneak into this territory. We have intercepted a large number of them. They are trying to transit through these territories to Turkey so that they can reach Europe. Many of them have European passports," says Mohammed Tahir, a Syrian police commander.