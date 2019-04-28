US President Donald Trump on Saturday said at a rally that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told him Japan is investing $40 billion in new car factories in the United States.

Trump attended the Green Bay, Wisconsin rally after playing golf with Abe at Trump’s National Golf Club in northern Virginia.

Trump had pressed Abe to have Japanese automakers produce more vehicles in the United States, according to a readout of their recent meeting provided by the US ambassador to Japan on Saturday.

The two discussed recent public announcements by Japanese car makers, including Toyota Motor Corp's decision to invest more in US plants.

"We talked about the need to see more movement in that direction but I think the president feels very positive that we will see such movement because all the economics support that," said Ambassador William Hagerty.

Toyota, Japan's largest automaker, said last month it would exceed a 2017 pledge to invest $10 billion over five years with a new commitment to reach nearly $13 billion over that period.