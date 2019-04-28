Serious flooding raged on Sunday in parts of northern Mozambique hit by Cyclone Kenneth three days ago, with water waist-high in places, after the government urged people to immediately seek higher ground. Hundreds of thousands of people were at risk with more rain forecast for days ahead.

"Help us, we are losing everything!" residents in the region's main city, Pemba, shouted at passing cars as the rushing waters flooded their homes and heavy rain fell. Women and girls with buckets and pots tried to scoop away the torrent, in vain. The water poured into doorways.

Houses began to collapse and a rescue team was mobilised, United Nations staffers said. "We are unfortunately expecting devastating floods," the UN humanitarian agency said in a tweet.

Kenneth arrived just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people with flooding. The new storm's remnants could dump twice as much rain as Idai, the UN World Program has said.

As much as 250 millimetres (9 inches), or about a quarter of the average annual rainfall for the region, had been forecast over the next few days.

"I have never seen such rains in my life," said one Pemba resident, 35-year-old Michael Fernando.

This was the first time in recorded history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season, again raising concerns about climate change.

Search for safe areas

Some Pemba residents tried to pile up tires and sand-filled sacks as barricades. Children took refuge in a bus that appeared to be stuck as vehicles struggled on the streets. One woman stood, seemingly stunned, as the rain pounded down. Cars began to slip under the waters.

"We will keep moving until we get somewhere safe," one man said, as people fled carrying belongings in plastic bags.