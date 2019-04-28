WORLD
4 MIN READ
Serious flooding in Mozambique in wake of Cyclone Kenneth
Residents of Mozambique search for safe places after floods rages the cyclone-hit country.
Serious flooding in Mozambique in wake of Cyclone Kenneth
A family desperately scoop water from their flooded home, in Natite neighbourhood, in Pemba, on the northeastern coast of Mozambique, April, 28, 2019. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 28, 2019

Serious flooding raged on Sunday in parts of northern Mozambique hit by Cyclone Kenneth three days ago, with water waist-high in places, after the government urged people to immediately seek higher ground. Hundreds of thousands of people were at risk with more rain forecast for days ahead.

"Help us, we are losing everything!" residents in the region's main city, Pemba, shouted at passing cars as the rushing waters flooded their homes and heavy rain fell. Women and girls with buckets and pots tried to scoop away the torrent, in vain. The water poured into doorways.

Houses began to collapse and a rescue team was mobilised, United Nations staffers said. "We are unfortunately expecting devastating floods," the UN humanitarian agency said in a tweet.

Kenneth arrived just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people with flooding. The new storm's remnants could dump twice as much rain as Idai, the UN World Program has said. 

As much as 250 millimetres (9 inches), or about a quarter of the average annual rainfall for the region, had been forecast over the next few days.

"I have never seen such rains in my life," said one Pemba resident, 35-year-old Michael Fernando.

This was the first time in recorded history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season, again raising concerns about climate change.

Search for safe areas

Some Pemba residents tried to pile up tires and sand-filled sacks as barricades. Children took refuge in a bus that appeared to be stuck as vehicles struggled on the streets. One woman stood, seemingly stunned, as the rain pounded down. Cars began to slip under the waters.

"We will keep moving until we get somewhere safe," one man said, as people fled carrying belongings in plastic bags.

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate word of deaths on Sunday. Authorities have said at least five people died after Kenneth roared in Thursday evening with the force of a Category 4 hurricane, stunning residents of a region where such a storm had not been recorded in the modern era.

Nearly 700,000 people could be at risk in the largely rural region, many already exposed and hungry. More than 35,000 homes in parts of Mozambique's northernmost Cabo Delgado were partially or fully destroyed by the storm.

Aid groups wanted for news on Sunday from districts beyond Pemba that had been hit much harder by the cyclone.

Some of the swelling rivers in the region have burst their banks in the past, notably in 2000.

Homes destroyed

On Saturday, aerial photos showed several coastal communities flattened by the storm. "Not a single house is standing anymore," Saviano Abreu, a spokesman with the UN humanitarian agency, told reporters.

Livelihoods have been lost and people are wondering how they will cope in a country struggling with one of the world's highest poverty rates.

With notebook and pen in hand, elderly Luis Momade walked near the beach in Pemba on Saturday, taking advantage of a lull in the rains to record the damage from the cyclone.

The president of the local Paquite Residents Association, his notebook was almost full with names and figures of boats damaged or destroyed.

With unemployment rife and many in coastal areas surviving with fishing and related activities, not going to sea could mean going hungry for days.

Men, women and children foraged in the waters off the littered shore, looking for seashells to sell.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique